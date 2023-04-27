An upcoming event will give area residents a chance to take in the beauty of historic Muncy Farms while supporting an area conservation group.

The Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy (NPC) will host an "afternoon in the garden" on the Muncy Farms grounds to fundraise for the organization and bring together anyone interested in conservation.

The public is invited to join for socializing, libations, and Hors D'oeuvres in the stunning gardens on Sunday, May 21 from 2-5 p.m. The event cost is $60 per person and reservations are due by May 11.

NPC is a land trust devoted to conserving and enhancing the lands and waters of Northcentral Pennsylvania to support the environmental well-being and recreational needs of local communities.

The historic Muncy Farms dates back to 1769. Built by landholder Samuel Wallis, the house is the oldest in Lycoming County and played a significant role in the early development of the region, influencing the canal era and railroading area, according to NPC.

The estate was a battleground during the Revolutionary War period and one of only a few homes to survive what is known as the "Great Runaway"—a mass evacuation of settlers from the region, as described in archival newspapers and noted by Hands on Heritage research.

Contact the NPC office to make reservations, or use the donate button on the website (select "dinner reservation" from donation designation and use the comments/notes section to include the names for nametags.)

