Hats for Heat fundraiser raises record amount of funds

Montoursville, Pa. — This year's Hats for Heat fundraiser event surpassed last year's record - by five times.

The fundraiser, held Saturday Jan. 28 at the Loyalsock Hotel, had a steady stream of patrons all day from the time the bar opened its doors at 9 a.m. until closing. Total raised was $66,347 - close to $50,000 more than last year's inaugural event. Proceeds will help local people who cannot pay for heating oil.

The amount raised last weekend exceeded all expectations.

"There are absolutely no words to describe how we are feeling right now...WOW!!!" wrote event organizer Vince Reeder on his Facebook page on Sunday night.

Reached Monday morning for comment, Reeder said, "It was a beautiful, heartfelt day. Thanking everyone involved and the community for helping others in need in our community."

Funds raised at the event came from sales of logo hats, apparel, a 50/50 raffle, and a basket auction that included 109 baskets donated by local businesses.

The Loyalsock Hotel also donated 10% of their proceeds that day to Hats for Heat. This is the second year the hotel has hosted the event and donated a portion of their sales.

Related Reading: Hats for Heat fundraiser raises money to help those who can't afford oil heat

Reeder, who works at Reeder Bros. Fuel Services in Montoursville, started the charitable fund at the end of 2021 when he saw a need in the community for help with oil heat costs. It began when he started selling logo hats for $25 per hat.

Since then, a total of 40 people who had no means to pay for heat have benefitted from the fund. Recipients have included cancer patients, seniors, families who have experienced traumatic loss, and those struggling with health issues.

As the price of heating oil has gone up, the number of those asking for help has increased, too. Reeder said last week the fund had a waiting list. With the total funds raised last weekend, Hats for Heat will be able to help many more local people who can't heat their homes.

Those who missed last weekend's event can still buy a hat or apparel by contacting Vince at 570-506-6781 or via email at vincereeder@gmail.com.

Tickets to win a 6-foot pondless bubbling spring also are still available through Feb. 12. The spring is being donated by Shaylor's Ponds & Patios and includes an automatic dosing system, two Kitchler LED lights, landscaping of the surrounding area with one tree, three shrubs, and 10 perennials. Mulch and installation also will be included. The package is a $6,500 value.

Tickets are $25 each and are for sale at the Loyalsock Hotel or by contacting Reeder. Tickets can be paid for via PayPal (vincereeder@gmail.com), Venmo (Vince-reeder-2 and last four digits is 6781), cash, or check.

Saturday happened to be Reeder's 46th birthday. He's calling the record amount of funds raised for Hats for Heat "the best birthday present."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Hats for Heat fundraiser raises record amount of funds