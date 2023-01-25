Hats for Heat fundraiser raises money to help those who can't afford heating oil

Montoursville, Pa. — It all started with a hat. That hat led Vince Reeder, of Reeder Bros. Fuel Services in Montoursville, to start a charitable fund that helps those who can't afford oil heat to fill their tanks.

The Hats for Heat charitable campaign is now in its second year. Reeder, who has hats made with the Reeder Bros. logo, said he came up with the idea in the fall of 2021 after he wore one of the trademark hats to go hunting.

Reeder posted a picture of the hat on his Facebook page that morning before going out. When he returned that night, he had at least 30 messages with people asking where they could purchase the hat. "I thought, maybe I could do something with this to help people," Reeder said.

That's when Reeder came up with the idea to start a charitable fund to help those who could not pay for oil heat. Reeder put an order in for 300 hats to sell. They were gone in less than a month, Reeder said.

Inspired by the quick pace of sales, Reeder ordered more. Evan Mumma, owner of the Loyalsock Hotel on Route 87 near Montoursville, offered to hold a fundraiser event in which 10% of their sales would go to Hats for Heat. Reeder took him up on it, and the first Hats for Heat fundraiser event was held on Jan. 29, 2022. "We raised $16,000 that day," Reeder said.

That money has since helped close to 40 people in dire circumstances who were forgoing heat because they could not afford it. A cancer patient, veteran, a grieving family, and senior citizens are among the local people that Hats for Heat has helped.

Reeder, who does furnace repairs, described a recent trip to a home in which a family could not afford to fill their oil tank because they were dealing with their 3-year-old child's health issues. The family told Reeder that the child, Wyatt Houser, had been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Coffin-Siris syndrome.

Houser had lost the ability to eat and lost muscle tone as a result. He currently has a feeding tube and has undergone five surgeries so far, with another one upcoming. Houser has been receiving frequent treatment at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. The family has been surviving on one income, as the mom has not been working so she can transport the child for treatments.

"They didn't know it then, but they were getting free oil," Reeder said.

Another recent recipient of free oil was a family who lost their child in a tragic accident. Reeder found out that they had not ordered oil for several years due to the mounting costs. They had been using a pellet stove for heat. He decided to fill their tank with oil. "It would at least take one worry off their mind during that time," Reeder said.

With the price of oil surging this winter, the demand has not gone away. Reeder continues to encounter people who have fell upon hard times and cannot heat their homes. "I've talked to so many people, and they tell me they just don't know where to turn," Reeder said. The Hats for Heat fund currently has a waiting list, Reeder added.

Reeder is hoping to continue to sell hats for the fund and bring more money in with the second annual Hats for Heat Fundraiser this Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Loyalsock Hotel.

The event will include several 50/50 raffles throughout the day and a basket auction. A Kegs and Eggs breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon. New for this year is Hats for Heat shirts and sweatshirts. The apparel will be for sale at the event, as well as the hats. Cost of the hats is $25.

Reeder and his girlfriend, Echo Mitchell, will be present at the event to run the merchandise table. Mitchell also has been a part of the Hats for Heat campaign, as she has helped with collecting donated baskets and event planning.

More than 80 local businesses have donated baskets for the cause, Reeder said. The basket auction drawing will be held at 10 p.m. and broadcasted on Reeder's Facebook page. Winners do not have to be present to win.

Reeder is amazed at how many people have reached out regarding the Hats for Heat fund. In the past few weeks, he's been contacted almost daily by someone wanting to make a donation. Several local organizations have reached out to discuss holding charity events this year with Hats for Heat as the recipient. The hat sales have been consistent, with people as far as Washington and Arizona purchasing them.

"The community around here blows my mind with the willingness to help," Reeder said.

For Reeder, the best part is seeing the happy faces of people as they find out they're getting a free tank of oil. He knocks on the person's door with a copy of the invoice marked Paid by Hats for Heat. "I bring tissues because there's definitely been tears," Reeder said.

Anyone interested in purchasing a hat or apparel may contact Reeder by phone at 570-506-6781 or via email at vincereeder@gmail.com. Additional information on the event can be found on Facebook.

+3 Hats for Heat fundraiser raises money to help those who can't afford heating oil