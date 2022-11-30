Muncy, Pa. — This Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 - 5 p.m., Downtown Muncy Inc. will host their First Annual Holiday Festival. It will be behind Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge at 213 North Main Street in Muncy (where the old carnival grounds were located.)

Marrissa Baker, Secretary and Development Director of Downtown Muncy Inc., says that the free festival will be "a family and pet friendly event. We will be having close to 50 food and craft vendors.”

The festival will have many options for adults and children - all sponsored by local businesses. Children can get their faces painted, enjoy a balloon artist, and enjoy other planned other activities.

Muncy mayor, Jon Ort, will be reading a Christmas story. Santa arrives at 3:30 p.m. on a fire truck, and the event will end with the official lighting of the Christmas tree!

Baker says you can bring your four-legged friend. “All well behaved and leashed dogs are welcome.”

Even though this will be an outdoor festival, there will be many ways to stay warm. Next to a huge bonfire, the festival will be having a Santa's Village Tent.

Baker is looking forward to this event and building on to it every year.

According to Baker, "Our hope is to make this event bigger each year and bring holiday traditions back to our area and highlight history, community, and business."

The festival is also free for vendors. Instead of charging the vendors a registration fee, they have asked them to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

If you are interested in participating, sponsoring, or helping, everyone is welcome! Contact downtownmuncy@gmail.com.

Downtown Muncy, Inc. is a new non-profit group formed in 2022. They are focused on helping businesses while preserving, protecting, and utilizing Muncy’s historic architecture and natural recreational resources for community members and visitors.

