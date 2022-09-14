crosscutters yard sale promo.jpg

The Williamsport Crosscutters and Williamsport Sun-Gazette will host the Community Yard Sale this Saturday at Muncy Bank Ballpark

Williamsport — The Community Yard Sale returns to Muncy Bank Ballpark this Saturday, Sept. 17.

Dozens of vendors will be selling crafts, antiques, collectibles, new items, household goods, flea market items, and food at great prices from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendor spaces are still available and must be reserved by Thursday, September 15. A $25 fee is required to reserve a space. Vendor forms are available online or may be reserved by calling the Williamsport Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389.

The Community Yard Sale is presented by the Williamsport Crosscutters in association with the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.