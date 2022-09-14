Williamsport — The Community Yard Sale returns to Muncy Bank Ballpark this Saturday, Sept. 17.

Dozens of vendors will be selling crafts, antiques, collectibles, new items, household goods, flea market items, and food at great prices from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendor spaces are still available and must be reserved by Thursday, September 15. A $25 fee is required to reserve a space. Vendor forms are available online or may be reserved by calling the Williamsport Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389.

The Community Yard Sale is presented by the Williamsport Crosscutters in association with the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

