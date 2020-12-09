Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Theatre League has been using the third floor of the Trade and Transit II Centre building on West Third Street in Williamsport without the city's knowledge, according to both the Mayor's office and city codes administrator, Joe Girardi.

In a city council ad-hoc building meeting held on Tuesday via Zoom, representatives from the CTL, members of city council, Mayor Slaughter, Joe Girardi, and Police Chief Damon Hagan continued discussions surrounding the organization's use of the third floor.

The CTL had, until recently, believed they were legal tenants in that building based on a signed, amended lease from 2015.

The conflict was discovered when city council and officials began exploring alternative locations to house city government offices beyond the current City Hall building, which does not meet ADA regulations, is aging, and is in need of repairs.

"How have we rented and paid for the space for five years and the city doesn't know?" asked CTL Director Seth Sponhouse. "If there is no legal occupancy permit, why do I have emails with occupancy numbers?" he questioned.

No one from the city seems to be able to answer those questions and they point to the previous administration for not properly finalizing the CTL's 2015 lease.

The CTL first moved into the building in 1999 when they signed a 20-year lease with the city. At that time, the building was still under construction, a detail that Chief Hagan questioned during the ad-hoc meeting on Tuesday.

"It's interesting that we were still looking for an occupant when we broke ground," Hagan commented.

When River Valley Transit renovated the third floor in 2015, the CTL did not pay for any of the renovations. Slaughter said he did not know who paid for those renovations.

Due to the invalid lease, CTL's future in the Trade & Transit II Centre building is uncertain.

The amended lease signed by CTL never went through the proper channels, meaning the CTL's occupancy never was granted, according to Slaughter.

"Let's be clear here, I wasn't around in 2016. I'm not blaming CTL at all. It just has to go through the proper approval processes," Slaughter said.

The approval process includes securing approval from the Federal Transit Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the city solicitors, and city council.

Because the Trade & Transit II Centre was built using state and federal transit dollars, those authorities must be involved in the decision making, Slaughter and city council members indicated.

"If we're going to bring [CTL] onto the third floor, PennDOT and FTA has to approve it because their transit dollars funded it," Slaughter said. "You can't say we're going to use transit dollars to build this building and then keep PennDOT and FTA in the dark, which is what happened."

Despite these legal snafus, there's still some hope that CTL could remain in the Trade and Transit building.

"Where we stand right now is I had to send documentation to PennDOT and FTA. They're reviewing it so basically right now it's a waiting game." Slaughter said on Tuesday that he is still awaiting word from PennDOT and FTA regarding their review of the lease.

During the meeting, CTL listed the many ways the third floor space is utilized to allow the theater to offer a variety of artistic and educational programs to the community.

"We take great pride in the fact that we are a part of the city and we take great pride in the fact that we're representing you [the city leadership]," said Sponhouse. "We're one of the largest non-profit community theaters in the state. That's not celebrated by the city...but we [CTL] do do a great job here and we make you [the city leadership] all proud, even though the disrespect over the last two years has been quite atrocious."

Girardi requested a letter of intent from CTL that would document exactly what the space is utilized for. He also expressed surprise that part of CTL's programming involves education.

Sponhouse said he is more than happy to comply with Girardi's request, but pointed out that the CTL has a sign saying "Academy," which has been on the organization's doors for the past five years. "How did that go unnoticed by the codes office?" he asked.

Moving forward, said Councilwoman Liz Miele, the city needs to evaluate the existing lease, establish the state regulations regarding what the city needs to charge for that space, consider the space needs of the CTL, and the needs of the City.

She also praised CTL for their programming and work within the community.

"I'm sure I speak for all of city government when I say we are nothing but impressed with all of the programming that you run there and it is an amazing facility and you do amazing things," said Miele. "The fact that nobody seemed to be aware of how you were doing them does not detract from all of the incredible stories that we've heard about the work that you do."