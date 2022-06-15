Summertime is here and that means it's time to pack up the beach towels and head to the nearest pool to cool off.
Here's a list of community pools, hours of operation, and prices to begin planning your summer fun:
Berwick
Ber-Vaughn Pool, 6084 Park Road, Berwick
Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Daily admission for participating municipalities (includes Berwick, Briar Creek borough, and Salem Township) $7; age 4-18 $6; 61 and older $5; 3 and under free. After 4 p.m., admission is $4.
Non-participating municipalities $9; 4-18 $8; 61 and older $7; 3 and under free. After 4 p.m., admission is $5.
Season passes are available here.
Blossburg
Blossburg Pool, 10 Water Street, Blossburg
Open daily, Monday-Thursday 12:30-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 12:30-5 p.m.
Daily admission $3.
Season passes (bracelets) and swim lessons are available.
Coudersport
Coudersport Swimming Pool, Maple Street, Coudersport
Open daily Monday-Friday 1-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Daily admission $5 for adults, $4 for children.
Season passes and swim lessons are available.
Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore Area Swimming Pool, 410 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore
Open daily 12-6 p.m.
Adult swim 11 a.m. to noon.
Daily admission 6 and older $5; 60 and older $1.50; ages 2-5 $3; under 2 free.
Season passes are available.
Lewisburg
Lewisburg Community Pool, 629 Fairground Road, Lewisburg
Open daily from noon to 7 p.m.
Lap swim hours 9 a.m. to noon.
Daily admission $5; children 2 and under free.
Season passes are available here.
Loyalsock
Loyalsock Township Pool, 2103 Northway Road, Williamsport
Open daily Monday-Thursday 1-7:45 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 1-6:45 p.m.
Lap swim noon to 1 p.m.
Daily admission for residents age 12 and up $6; ages 2-11 $5; under 2 free. Non-residents age 12 and up $8; 2-11 $7, under 2 free. Photo ID must be provided to receive the resident rate.
Season passes and swim lessons are available here.
Mansfield
Mansfield Town Pool, 75 Wellsboro Street, Mansfield
Opening date to be announced.
Anticipated hours Monday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Daily admission $4, ages 6-17 and pre-schoolers $3; non-swimmers free.
Season passes are available.
Middleburg
Middleburg Community Swimming Pool, 72 Golf Course Road, Middleburg
Open daily
Monday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-8 p.m.
Daily admission 18 and older $6; 60 and older $4; students 5-17 $5; children 4 and under free
Half-price admission for all ages after 5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Community Pool, N. 5th Street, Mifflinburg
Opened May 28
Open daily from 12:30-8 p.m.
Lap swim from 12:30-1 p.m.
Daily admission $6. Children under 6 are free with a paying adult. Over 60 admission rates are $3.
Season passes are available here.
Mill Hall
Mill Hall Community Pool, 25 1st Street, Mill Hall
Opens June 11
Open daily noon to 7 p.m.
Daily admission 6 and older $4; 2-5 years $2; under 2 free; 55 and older $1.50.
Season passes and swim lessons are available.
Millville
Little Fishing Creek Area Pool, 200 Chestnut Street, Millville
Opening Sunday, June 12 with special $3 admission.
Open daily Monday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-7 p.m.
Daily admission $5; children 2 and under free. Adult swim admission (Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to noon; Sunday noon to 1 p.m.) $2.
Season passes are available.
Muncy
The Muncy Pool, 125 New Street, Muncy
Open daily from 1-7 p.m.
Selinsgrove
Open daily from noon to 7 p.m.
Daily admission $5; 60 and older, current or retired military (with valid ID) $3; 5 and under free. Half-price admission for all after 5 p.m.
Season passes and swimming lessons are also available
Sunbury
Sunbury Community Pool, 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury
Monday-Friday open noon to 7 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday open noon to 5 p.m.
Pool admission is $5 for ages 6 and up; 5 and younger free.
Season passes are available.
Troy
Troy Community Pool, 39 Pool Lane, Troy
Opening date to be announced.
Open daily Monday-Thursday 1-6 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Daily admission $5; evening admission $2.
Season passes and swim lessons available.
Turbotville
The Exchange Pool, 1371 White Hall Road, Turbotville
Open daily 12:30-7:30 p.m.
Daily admission $6; 17 and under $5; 2 and under free with paying guest; $3 admission after 5 p.m.
Season passes are available.
Wellsboro
Packer Park Swimming Pool, Queen Street, Wellsboro
Open Monday - Friday, 1-7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 1-6 p.m.
Daily admission, Baby pool, $2; Adult, $4; Student, $3.50; Seniors 65+ free
Season passes are available, Family, $132; Individual, $69
Williamsport
Splash Cove, Memorial Park, Williamsport
Temporarily closed. Opening date to be announced.