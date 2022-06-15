Summertime is here and that means it's time to pack up the beach towels and head to the nearest pool to cool off.

Here's a list of community pools, hours of operation, and prices to begin planning your summer fun:

Berwick

Ber-Vaughn Pool, 6084 Park Road, Berwick

Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily admission for participating municipalities (includes Berwick, Briar Creek borough, and Salem Township) $7; age 4-18 $6; 61 and older $5; 3 and under free. After 4 p.m., admission is $4.

Non-participating municipalities $9; 4-18 $8; 61 and older $7; 3 and under free. After 4 p.m., admission is $5.

Season passes are available here.

Blossburg

Blossburg Pool, 10 Water Street, Blossburg

Open daily, Monday-Thursday 12:30-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 12:30-5 p.m.

Daily admission $3.

Season passes (bracelets) and swim lessons are available.

Coudersport

Coudersport Swimming Pool, Maple Street, Coudersport

Open daily Monday-Friday 1-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Daily admission $5 for adults, $4 for children.

Season passes and swim lessons are available.

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore Area Swimming Pool, 410 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore

Open daily 12-6 p.m.

Adult swim 11 a.m. to noon.

Daily admission 6 and older $5; 60 and older $1.50; ages 2-5 $3; under 2 free.

Season passes are available.

Lewisburg

Lewisburg Community Pool, 629 Fairground Road, Lewisburg

Open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

Lap swim hours 9 a.m. to noon.

Daily admission $5; children 2 and under free.

Season passes are available here.

Loyalsock

Loyalsock Township Pool, 2103 Northway Road, Williamsport

Open daily Monday-Thursday 1-7:45 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 1-6:45 p.m.

Lap swim noon to 1 p.m.

Daily admission for residents age 12 and up $6; ages 2-11 $5; under 2 free. Non-residents age 12 and up $8; 2-11 $7, under 2 free. Photo ID must be provided to receive the resident rate.

Season passes and swim lessons are available here.

Mansfield

Mansfield Town Pool, 75 Wellsboro Street, Mansfield

Opening date to be announced.

Anticipated hours Monday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Daily admission $4, ages 6-17 and pre-schoolers $3; non-swimmers free.

Season passes are available.

Middleburg

Middleburg Community Swimming Pool, 72 Golf Course Road, Middleburg

Open daily

Monday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-8 p.m.

Daily admission 18 and older $6; 60 and older $4; students 5-17 $5; children 4 and under free

Half-price admission for all ages after 5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Mifflinburg

Mifflinburg Community Pool, N. 5th Street, Mifflinburg

Opened May 28

Open daily from 12:30-8 p.m.

Lap swim from 12:30-1 p.m.

Daily admission $6. Children under 6 are free with a paying adult. Over 60 admission rates are $3.

Season passes are available here.

Mill Hall

Mill Hall Community Pool, 25 1st Street, Mill Hall

Opens June 11

Open daily noon to 7 p.m.

Daily admission 6 and older $4; 2-5 years $2; under 2 free; 55 and older $1.50.

Season passes and swim lessons are available.

Millville

Little Fishing Creek Area Pool, 200 Chestnut Street, Millville

Opening Sunday, June 12 with special $3 admission.

Open daily Monday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-7 p.m.

Daily admission $5; children 2 and under free. Adult swim admission (Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to noon; Sunday noon to 1 p.m.) $2.

Season passes are available.

Muncy

The Muncy Pool, 125 New Street, Muncy

Open daily from 1-7 p.m.

Selinsgrove

Open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

Daily admission $5; 60 and older, current or retired military (with valid ID) $3; 5 and under free. Half-price admission for all after 5 p.m.

Season passes and swimming lessons are also available

Sunbury

Sunbury Community Pool, 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury

Monday-Friday open noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday open noon to 5 p.m.

Pool admission is $5 for ages 6 and up; 5 and younger free.

Season passes are available.

Troy

Troy Community Pool, 39 Pool Lane, Troy

Opening date to be announced.

Open daily Monday-Thursday 1-6 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Daily admission $5; evening admission $2.

Season passes and swim lessons available.

Turbotville

The Exchange Pool, 1371 White Hall Road, Turbotville

Open daily 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Daily admission $6; 17 and under $5; 2 and under free with paying guest; $3 admission after 5 p.m.

Season passes are available.

Wellsboro

Packer Park Swimming Pool, Queen Street, Wellsboro

Open Monday - Friday, 1-7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Daily admission, Baby pool, $2; Adult, $4; Student, $3.50; Seniors 65+ free

Season passes are available, Family, $132; Individual, $69

Williamsport

Splash Cove, Memorial Park, Williamsport

Temporarily closed. Opening date to be announced.

