Sunbury, Pa. — A fast-moving fire destroyed a Sunbury home and damaged others Sunday afternoon and now the community is coming together to raise money for the displaced families.

Victoria Rosencrans of the Goodwill Hose Company says donation sites and two fundraisers have been set up for the families that lost their housing in the 1100 block of Miller Street.

Casey Hollenbach set up this GoFundMe for her parents and her brother, who lived on separate sides of a duplex home. According to the fundraising website, seven family members have been displaced, including her brother's three children, ages 17, 14, and 9.

A second GoFundMe, set up by a friend of the Kenworthy family, is asking for help for Holly Kenworth, her fiancé, her three children, and a family dog.

Rosencrans says they are also taking donations for a fourth family that was forced out of their home. In total, 13 people have been affected by the blaze, she said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Goodwill Hose Company on Reagan Street or at Sweet Chaos on Market Street.

