Bloomsburg, Pa. — Volunteers have been busy hauling boxes, setting up shelves, and putting up tents ahead of this week's traveling library book sale.

That's because it takes time to move 20,000 books from inside the Columbia County Traveling Library's brick and mortar location to the lawn of the county building along Sawmill Road in Bloomsburg.

Library Director Ammon Young put out a call on Facebook last week in search of volunteers to move the thousands of books that had been piling up inside the county building. Boxes were stacked to the ceiling and Young worried there wouldn't be enough volunteers to get them set up in time for the sale, which starts Thursday at 9 a.m.

Luckily, community members showed up on Tuesday and helped set up six of the 10 tents the library will use for the sale, while others stacked books on dozens of shelves.

The books have been donated to the library throughout the year, including many that are brought by customers who come to shop the sale, Young said.

Sale hours are Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any unsold books will be free on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Hardcover books are $2 and large, softcover books are $1. Small paperbacks cost .50 cents and children’s books are $1.

Like-new and vintage books are $1 extra. Adult clearance books are half-price. All clearance children’s books are .25 cents.

Cash, check, credit and debit card, and Google/Samsung/Apple Pay is accepted.

Directions from Interstate 80: If coming from the east, take Exit 236 (Lightstreet) for State Route 487 north and turn right at the next light.

If coming from the west, go past the Buckhorn exit and take Exit 236, then turn right on SR 487 north and turn right at the light just after the overpass.

For more information, visit the Columbia County Traveling Library's website or Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.