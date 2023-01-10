Williamsport, Pa. — The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the 'Beloved Community' of Dr. King’s dream.

Dr. King’s acknowledgement and fight for systemic change serves as the call to action for the Day of Service.

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. During the last quarter-century, the MLK Day of Service has grown, and its impact increased as more Americans embraced the idea that citizenship involves taking an active role in improving communities.

STEP AmeriCorps, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Lycoming College, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and the United Churches of Lycoming County are once again partnering for a week full of events. Dream Week 2023 will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a meal and service provided by United Churches of Lycoming County at Sojourner Truth Ministries, 501 High Street, Williamsport. Anyone interested in assisting at this event can contact Tammey Aichner at director@uclc.org.

STEP AmeriCorps will be coordinating the Peace Walk, starting at noon on Monday, Jan. 16. The walk will begin at the Jackie Robinson statue at the corner of Third and Market with a few words from Dr. Nate Woods of Penn College. Participants will depart on an approximately one-mile loop and return to the statue.

Also on Monday, STEP AmeriCorps will be partnering with the James V. Brown Library to provide a story time, craft, and Peace March for children within the library at 10:30 a.m.

“Penn College is proud to partner with such wonderful organizations to educate and serve the greater Williamsport community,” said Meghan Delsite Coleman, assistant director of student engagement. “Whether through opportunities to show your support at the Peace Walk or Unity Day, to learn about Dr. King’s legacy during Dinner and Discussion, or impact the community through our many service projects, we invite any and all participants to show solidarity in creating social change.”

PCT and Lycoming College are hosting the following on-campus events:

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7:30-9 p.m.: A Night of Expressions of Hope for Our Beloved Community. The Dream Week Committee invites the public to join Lycoming College for a night of shared expressions that inspire hope and community. This open mic event is open to all students and community members to share songs, dance, letters, and spoken word in celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Dinner and Discussion. Dinner and Discussion is a poverty simulation that will help participants understand the impacts of poverty on everyday life. The program, led by trained facilitators from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, will feature activities and a discussion centered on structural inequality and empathy. This event is open to the public.

• Friday, Jan. 20, 4:30-7:30 p.m. We Have a Dream: A Community Vision Board will see students and community members gather to share their dreams for their community, country, or the world. Participants can express their dreams through words, drawings, and paintings. Art supplies will be provided.

• Friday, Jan. 20: Unity Day. The PCT men’s and women’s basketball teams will welcome Gallaudet University to Bardo Gymnasium for the inaugural Unity Day, featuring cultural foods and activities focused on the diverse populations in Williamsport, and of course, excellent basketball.

• Weeklong service opportunities: Dream Week 2023 features a wide array of service opportunities, including seed starting for the community garden, food packing with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, cleaning at local service providers, and more.

For a full listing of events and programs offered to the public, please visit stepcorp.org/mlk.

The MLK Day of Service is led by the AmeriCorps Agency, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs

