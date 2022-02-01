Former Williamsport Police Chief Curley Jett passed away Monday, January 24 at the age of 77.

With his beaming personality, and his enormous smile, Jett was a community pillar showing what it means to serve the community since the day he put his City of Williamsport police uniform on in 1973.

Curley Jett Curley J. Jett, 77, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna…

“I wasn’t that tough; I expected these guys to do their jobs and be fair. If I went in and these guys were standing around in the hallway, I didn’t like that, because the citizens are paying your wages. You should be out in the street and taking care of them,” Jett said in an interview with NorthCentralPa.com last February. “I was able to settle disputes and things like that without violence by just trying to talk to people.”

Related reading: The legacy of Curley Jett: Williamsport's first and only Black Chief of Police

“The family of Chief Curley Jett would like to express our extreme pride, in the 27 years of dedicated service, he gave to the City of Williamsport, and for making history as the City’s first African American Chief of Police,” Jett’s family said in a statement to NorthCentralPa.com.

Services for Chief Jett will be held on Friday, February 4 at the Maneval Allen Redmond funeral home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Masks will be required to attend.

”He meant so much to our community and to so many people in our community and outside of our community, both in uniform and outside of uniform. He obviously had a tremendous impact during this time in the police department and obviously as chief.” Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said.

“He had a huge impact in the community outside of uniform. So I would like to say thank you. Thank you to his family for sharing him with us for so many years and allowing him to be such a prominent member of our community,” Slaughter continued.

“Chief Jett, he introduced himself to me and told me about his experiences on the force. We would have almost daily conversation about his time in the police department, about food, just about everything. He was a great person,” Assistant Chief Jason Bolt of the Williamsport Bureau of Police said.

Outside of the public viewing for Chief Jett, all other services and burial will be private, according to the family.