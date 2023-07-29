Elyburg, Pa. — State Sen. Lynda Culver and Rep. Joanne Stehr are extending an invitation to the community for their collaborative Senior Expo in Elysburg.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Community Park located on Memorial Park Avenue.

The Senior Expo promises to be an informative and engaging affair, tailored to the needs and interests of senior citizens. Attendees will have access to valuable resources designed to enhance their quality of life.

A representative from Geisinger will be present to provide insights and answer any health-related questions attendees may have. Additionally, the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office will be setting up a drug take-back box at the event, offering a safe and secure way for seniors to dispose of their unused or expired medications.

There will also be an opportunity to enjoy a complimentary lunch, provided for all attendees.

For those interested in participating, an RSVP is requested. To secure a spot, please call 570-648-8017. Attendees are encouraged to bring along their postcard flyer, as they will be entered into a door prize drawing during the event.

