Williamsport, Pa. — The Salvation Army and UPMC Williamsport are welcoming an expected 400 volunteer gardeners, community partners, and residents of the Park Avenue neighborhood to celebrate seven years of the Red Shield Community Garden (RSCG) at a garden party on Wednesday.

The Community Garden party, held in the garden on the corner of Green St. and Park Avenue next to the Williamsport YMCA, is planned for Wednesday, July 27 from 4 -8 p.m.

The RSCG is made possible through an innovative partnership between UPMC, which leases land to The Salvation Army for $1 annually, and The Salvation Army’s volunteers and staff who manage and conduct the daily garden operations.

The two organizations recently renewed and broadened their agreement, enabling the RSCG to expand its footprint by more than 8,000 sq. ft., or 40 percent in 2022.

This year UPMC for Life (the UPMC Healthcare Plan Medicare Program) signed on as the Flagship Sponsor of the expansion, awarding The Salvation Army a one-time $5,000 grant. This “seed money” will enable the RSCG to revitalize the Park Avenue neighborhood in exciting new ways, according to the Salvation Army.

Announcement of the plans will be unveiled at the event, followed by a ground-breaking ceremony.

The Salvation Army Williamsport Corps has operated this robust community gardening program at the garden on the 700 block of Park Avenue, providing local residents with plots of land, educational opportunities, and related resources to grow their own produce.

In addition, each year approximately 50 Salvation Army volunteers plant, tend to, and harvest from “community growing lanes,” making a wide array of produce and herbs available for free to the public at the on-site garden pavilion.

Since its inception in 2015, the Red Shield Community Garden program has grown steadily, attracting more than 350 plot holders and volunteers and generating more than 15,000 pounds of fresh produce—which is needed now more than ever to help combat local food insecurity and inflationary grocery pricing.

Support from UPMC for Life, Garden Party Gold Sponsor Susquehanna Community Bank, and other generous donors, will provide Thursday's garden party guests with free refreshments, a live DJ, and various prize drawings.

The Salvation Army, UPMC Williamsport, and UPMC for Life will also be joined by special guests, including:

Ann Kaufman – District Director for Congressman Fred Keller

Janenne Goliash – Legislative Assistant for Senator Gene Yaw

Jernae Drummond - Asst. Director, Community and Economic Development, City of Williamsport

Taryn Mueller – Marketing and Membership Coordinator, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce

Betty Gilmour – Director of Grantmaking, First Community Foundation Partnership of PA (FCFP)

JoJo Potts – Long-time Williamsport resident and community advocate, also known as “The Mayor of Park Avenue”

Jesse Osborne – Community Banking Officer, Susquehanna Community Bank