Williamsport, Pa. — North Central Sight Services has upgraded their services—and their goal of making eye care more accessible—thanks to a community donation from the Hartzell family.

The organization will enhance its thirty-year running Functional Vision Clinic (FVC), adding brand new eye exam equipment donated directly from Dr. Scott Hartzell, the medical director of clinical research at the Eye Care Center of Central PA and his wife, Dr. Judy Hartzell. The FVC anchors the organization’s mission to make eye care more accessible to area residents.

The clinic provides regular screenings to catch and treat vision-related issues early, including exams of children who are screened for preschool and kindergarten registrations through the clinic's Prevention of Blindness (POB) program. The FVC is operated by a team of optometrists, including a former board member, Dr. Campana, and a current board member, Dr. Bonner.

“With the more modern equipment, we're capable of doing full comprehensive exams here for eyeglass prescriptions and so on and detecting pathologies and then functional vision,” said Donaven Scott-Mann, NCSS Human Resources and Quality Assurance Administrator.

The organization looks to provide more affordable services to the region. “The goal is to have a streamlined process that makes eye care accessible from the POB screenings, through Functional Vision Clinic (FVC), all the way to our Remedial Eye Care Program,” Scott-Mann added. NCSS operates a Remedial Eye Care Program with Vision Max to offer adjustable rates for standard frames and lenses given financial need.

After months of discussing their plans, the clinic ultimately found the support they needed to make changes through a series of community connections. After one connection led to another, the Hartzells offered their contribution.

The connections are “what helps nonprofits such as NCSS to move forward with their goals. Those connections, the willingness to put in the time and effort and just thinking about it out of the goodness of their heart helps exemplify our mission externally,” said Brandy Moon, the Chief Operations Officer at NCSS.

Katie Coffey, NCSS Marketing Manager, reflected upon NCSS long-term goals: “In the future we will be looking at bringing other doctors from different counties. First, we want to make sure that our program is up and running to the best of its ability moving from a bimonthly schedule to a monthly schedule as we increase the number of children we serve.”

How NCSS services work

NCSS providers begin with a screening. Given the results of these screenings, NCSS offers referrals for those in need of more advanced evaluations. Patients may choose to use their own doctors; or, if someone does not have access to a doctor due to financial constraints, that is where the FVC steps in.

Find the link to the application for the low-income assistance program here. Once a child has been accepted into the program from the application process, they will be scheduled to be evaluated by one of the optometrists at the FVC.

Noah Mantione, Programs and Service Director, explained how the screenings work: a spot screener takes a visual image of the back of an individual’s eye. “The photo refraction device essentially takes a picture of your eyes and will put that back on the machine. We'll be able to get some metrics on the strength of your eyes and whether they're shaped properly,” he said.

NCSS is dedicated to serving children and families within the visually impaired community since the 1950’s. NCSS services six counties: Centre, Clinton, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga counties.

The FVC is offering its next clinic on Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Currently, the clinic is running a bi-weekly schedule. While the August clinic is already full, NCSS still has spots available for the October and December clinics.

Anyone can make a donation to North Central Sight Services by clicking the link here.

