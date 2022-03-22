Clinton County, Pa. -- CleanScapes of North central Pa. is asking for volunteers to participate in a community cleanup to prepare for the upcoming trout season. This is the seventh annual Fishing Creek Streambank Cleanup.

The cleanup will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. Registration is requested by Thursday, March 24 at 12 p.m. Attendees will meet at the Mill Hall public pool parking lot. All volunteers will be provided with gloves, trash bags, safety vests, and of course donuts and refreshments.

There are a variety of options to volunteer to help with the event:

Litter collection teams: Remove man-made litter from the vegetated streambanks of Fishing Creek, or pick up litter along Routes 64 & 150. All teams will be led by a safety captain. Volunteers will bag plastic and aluminum bottles, along with paper products. The streambank area is muddy and the surrounding terrain can be challenging to navigate.

Long pants & closed toed shoes are mandatory. An extra jacket, hat, shoes & socks are highly recommended.

Youth between the ages of 12-17 must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Truck Transport Drivers: Load filled trash bags into a truck; drive to the nearby dumpsters to dispose of bags.

Photographers: Capture the volunteers in action and email your favorite pictures to CleanScapes. Selected works will be shared on social platforms & print mediums.



