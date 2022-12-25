ARW Christmas dinner

Williamsport, Pa. — The American Rescue Workers are serving up a free Christmas dinner for the community today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The meal is available for take-out, and participants can drive-through or walk up to pick up the meal at ARW donation dock at 643 Elmira Street.

Individuals are free to take as many meals as they need to feed their family and loved ones.

The American Rescue Workers organization plans to feed about 300 people today, thanks to donations from community members and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Volunteers also help make the meal possible, with its small, but dedicated group of volunteers working throughout the week to help prep and serve the food.

