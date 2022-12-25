An evening of Christmas caroling at Trinity Pro-Cathedral showed support for children in foster care this holiday season.

Trinity Pro-Cathedral held the Christmas Caroling and Giving event on Friday, Dec. 16.

The night raised awareness and funds for children in foster care in our community through Dwell Orphan Care. A group of over 150 gathered at Trinity and journeyed by lantern light and candlelight to Park Place for caroling.

Special music was provided by Civic Chorus, EPIC Percussion, and Williamsport High School Millionaire Singers. Refreshments were held at the church after caroling.