Williamsport, Pa. – A $4,000 grant will support continued upgrades at a downtown cultural facility. The contribution has been received from the Shirley Gray Rightmire Fund for the Community Arts Center at The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

“This generous gift will allow us to begin implementing much-needed upgrades in key areas of the building to help maximize operational efficiency,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “We continue to be inspired by the ongoing support of our community, and these funds awarded from the Shirley Gray Rightmire Fund are yet another example of that generosity.”

Referred to as “The Jewel of Downtown Williamsport,” the CAC has hosted entertainers such as Aretha Franklin, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Jerry Seinfeld, The Beach Boys, Mannheim Steamroller and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Most recently, the theater offered performances by ZZ Top, Home Free and Bert Kreischer. Upcoming shows include Steep Canyon Rangers, Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Uptown Music Collective’s tribute to Southern rock, Joe Gatto, Morgan Myles, Tesla and Nate Bargatze, among others.

“We are grateful for this support from the Shirley Gray Rightmire Fund,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of CAC development. “As the largest cultural institution in the county, we are always looking at ways to improve our patrons’ experience.”

For more information about giving opportunities at the CAC, contact Gonzalez-White at 570-327-7657 or email awhite@caclive.com.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is committed to creating powerful communities through passionate giving. For more information, visit www.fcfpartnership.org.

The Community Arts Center is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pennsylvania College of Technology, a national leader in applied technology education.

