Williamsport, Pa. – First Citizens Community Bank has donated $5,000 to The Community Arts Center through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

The contribution will be used to support the approved EITC programs at the CAC, which include The Nutcracker, the Educational Series, and Student Summer Stock.

“The arts bring us together, bring joy to the community and open up exciting possibilities to local youth,” said Peg Shaffer, Business Development Officer at FCCB’s Mill Hall Office. “We are proud to support the Community Arts Center and look forward to their 2022 programming!”

For years the Community Arts Center has been able to offer student-centered shows thanks in large part to the vital support of the business community. Funding for the educational programming is made possible through EITC Funds, donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

“We’re immensely grateful for contributions like this, which help to fund incredible local performances that might not otherwise be available in Williamsport,” said Jim Dougherty, Executive Director. “This assistance in bringing our community together to support the arts is invaluable.”

“We certainly appreciate this thoughtful donation to our programs,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development. “These partnerships really make a difference and are what make it possible for us to offer the programs that bring so many students into our theatre.”



