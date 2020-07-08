Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Arts Center's 2020-2021 Educational Series received a boost from $5,000 PPL Foundation grant.

The CAC’s Educational Series is a first step in enhancing the quality of life in our community, and a first step in laying a strong foundation for the appreciation of the arts.

According to the CAC, studies show that an arts education improves communication skills, increases empathy in the student population, and is linked to cognitive growth, reading ability, creative thinking skills, overall engagement in school, and increased graduation rates.

The Educational Series primarily serves nine school districts in two counties, includng Lycoming and Sullivan. The school districts include Williamsport, South Williamsport, East Lycoming, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Muncy, Sullivan, Loyalsock, and Montgomery.

All grades, K-12, from these districts are invited to attend professional live performances designated for each grade level. Annually, this program serves between 5 and 8,000 students at no cost to them.

“Exposure through the Educational Series opens the CAC to entire families and fosters familiarity and love for the arts in future families to come,” explains Executive Director, Chuck Still.

The CAC’s primary focus is to bring great entertainment to Williamsport through the support of our community. For the many young people in the community who do not have the opportunity to experience the arts, the Series is an essential education program beyond the classroom.

“Applications for additional support from various sources are still pending,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Development Director. “We are grateful to the PPL Foundation for this award and for the long-standing relationship that allows our youth to experience exceptional theater.”

The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.

Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation supports organizations working to create vibrant, sustainable communities; promote diversity, equity and inclusion; and empower each citizen to fulfill her or his potential. The PPL Foundation contributes more than $3 million annually to a wide variety ofnonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit pplcares.com.