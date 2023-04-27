Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Arts Center has received $3,000 in EITC funds from Truist for its various educational programs.

The Community Arts Center is one of many organizations that has been approved to receive EITC funds by the state Department of Community & Economic Development.

The Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program encourages businesses to donate to community educational programs in exchange for tax discounts.

The contribution will support the Student Summer Stock, Educational Series, Performance Series Masterclasses, and the annual student-only showings of "The Nutcracker."

“Supporting the arts can ignite new passions for students and families across Williamsport,” said Michael Petrine, Senior Vice President for Truist. “At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities – my hope is this grant will help inspire a new generation of performers who found their love of the arts at the Community Arts Center.”

Each year, EITC funds are major contributors to CAC's educational programming.

“EITC funding is an integral component in supporting arts and culture throughout our region, and we’re very appreciative of Truist’s generosity,” said Jim Dougherty, Executive Director. “Donations like this allow us to provide unique educational experiences from all over the world for area students.”

In addition to EITC funds, educational program funds are derived from donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

“For nearly 30 years the Community Arts Center has been a vital part of downtown Williamsport,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development/College Relations Officer. “Our educational, student-centered programs reach our youngest and most diverse population and we are proud of that. The support from Truist makes that all possible.”

Interested donors, including possible EITC supporters, can contact Ana Gonzalez-White at (570) 327-7657 or email awhite@caclive.com for more information about gifts to the Community Arts Center.

