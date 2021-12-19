Williamsport -- Woodlands Bank has donated a sum of $5,000 to another arts program in Lycoming County -- The Community Arts Center -- as part of a state-wide community development program.

Known as the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, the program provides tax credits to eligible companies that do business in the state when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations, and/or pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations.

The Community Arts Center is eligible for EITC donations due to its educational offerings including student-center shows, Family Series, Educational Series, and student shows of "The Nutcracker." It also hosts Student Summer Stock Programs, which allow high school students to learn how to produce a show for a performing arts theater.

“EITC funds are indispensable in supporting and developing the arts in our community. The generosity shown by Woodlands Bank allows us to create unique experiences and foster a sense of wonder for children and youth throughout our region,” said Jim Dougherty, Executive Director of the CAC.

The Community Arts Center is one of nine organizations in Lycoming and Clinton Counties that Woodlands has chosen to provide with EITC donations.