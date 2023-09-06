Williamsport, Pa. — As the Community Arts Center marks a yearlong observance of its 30th anniversary, the historic entertainment venue hosted an event on Aug. 31 for members of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Attended by area businesses and nonprofit organizations, the evening featured live entertainment, cuisine prepared by Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Le Jeune Chef Restaurant, a viewing of the arts center’s 30th anniversary video and remarks by Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter and CAC Executive Director Jim Dougherty.

A proclamation addressing the history and success of the facility was delivered by Slaughter. Among the statements: “Whereas, as of 2023, the Penn College Community Arts Center has provided its worth as an economic stimulator for the hospitality, travel and tourism industry in the region over the years; and Whereas, in 2023, the Penn College Community Arts Center celebrates its 30th anniversary by continuing to provide a unique arts experience to Williamsport and surrounding communities.”

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of two recently renovated Star Dressing Rooms. Tours of the rooms, located behind the stage, were offered to attendees. The dressing room renovations were made possible by the generosity of John and Linda Lundy of Williamsport.

“Linda and I wanted to do what we could to better accommodate the stars in our most attractive Community Arts Center,” John Lundy said.

The renovation project was completed this summer and included new flooring, furniture, paint, ceilings, countertops, lighting, mirror lighting, showers, sinks and artwork.

“We’re very fortunate to have supporters like the Lundy family, whose generosity has allowed us to breathe new life into our Star Dressing Rooms,” Dougherty said. “National tours frequently comment on how welcoming we are as a venue and a community, and being able to update our facilities to increase the comfort level of both local and national performers helps us to make a positive impact and attract quality talent.”

Over the past 30 years, time has taken a toll on the theater, and upgrades to the CAC will ensure the facility remains a valuable community asset and key attraction for travel and tourism in the region.

“For three decades, faithful donors have come together in support of the Community Arts Center to create an unforgettable, live-event experience for our region to enjoy. It is wonderful to see how much they continue to treasure the CAC,” stated Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of CAC development. “I am grateful to the Lundys for their kindness and so many others in the community who appreciate and support what we do.”

The CAC’s first performance was held in May 1993, following an extensive overhaul of the historic facility which originally opened in October 1928 as the Capitol Theatre, a movie house and vaudeville theater.

