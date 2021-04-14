The Community Arts Center is holding auditions for the 2021 student production "The Spongebob Musical," directed by Dr. C. Austin Hill; music direction by Diana Welshans; choreography by Allison Wells Hill.

“We are excited to have the ability to bring Student Summer Stock back for 2021. This year we will be focusing on assembling a distinctly diverse cast of 25-30 actors. We encourage you to audition for the show whether you’re a SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, or Squidward,” said Courtney Fowler, Marketing Manager for the Community Arts Center.

Performances will take place at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport from July 29-August 1. All appropriate COVID precautions will be taken, including masks and social distancing.

This project is open to any actor in Lycoming or surrounding counties in grades 7-12 for the 2020-2021 school year. Auditions must be submitted by video, following the guidelines available on their website, emailed to: studentsummerstock2021@gmail.com by Sat., May 1 by 6 p.m.

To learn more about the online audition process, please visit Community Arts Center.