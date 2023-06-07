Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Arts Center received a $2,000 donation from Jersey Shore State Bank as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The funds will be used to support programming at the CAC.

“We are proud to support the Community Arts Center’s continued commitment to educational programming in the arts and the opportunities afforded to the youth in our community because of it,” said Garrett Sanner, regional president, JSSB. “Jersey Shore State Bank recognizes the storied history of the CAC in our area and will continue to do our part to widen its reach in our local communities.”

The Community Arts Center is an approved Educational Improvement Organization by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible companies that do business in the state when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations and/or pre-kindergarten

scholarship organizations.

“EITC funds play a critical role in many of our community outreach initiatives, including our ongoing Educational Series performances, our annual holiday staging of "The Nutcracker," and Summer Stock opportunities for local high school students,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “We’re incredibly grateful for Jersey Shore State Bank’s generosity, which will allow us to bring the spectacle of live theater to so many children and community members throughout Central Pennsylvania.”

Funding for the educational programming is derived from various sources, including EITC Funds, donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

“This donation helps us introduce and engage youth and young adults in the various programs available at the Arts Center. I’m very appreciative of this support,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of CAC Development.

For more information about giving opportunities at the CAC, contact Gonzalez-White at 570-327-7657 or email awhite@caclive.com.

The CAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pennsylvania College of Technology, a national leader in applied technology education. For more information on the college, visit www.pct.edu.

