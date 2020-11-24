Food, family, friends, fellowship. It sounds like a perfect Thanksgiving, unless you're missing any of those. This year, COVID-19 has impacted every part of life, and the prospect of enjoying a hot meal with good company is one of those impacts on the community.

Many nonprofit organizations are still offering a free, hot Thanksgiving meal this year despite the challenges. Gathering is limited, however, in which case to-go meals are available. Check out this list for meals near you.

American Rescue Workers To-Go Thanksgiving Meal, Williamsport

Due to the current global pandemic The American Rescue Workers is transitioning their annual Thanksgiving Meal to take-out only. Anyone in need is invited to visit the donation dock on the Elmira St. side of the building to get as many meals needed to feed their family on the holiday.

ARW Details When: Thursday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Where: American Rescue Workers, 643 Elmira St. Williamsport, PA

Sojourner Truth Ministries, Williamsport

Typically a day of fellowship, Thanksgiving at Sojourner Truth Ministries will be slightly limitied, though organizers plan to feed as many as are hungry. Restrictions will limit capacity to 20 people seated at a time. Take-out meals will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Sojourner Truth Details When: Thursday, Nov. 26, 12 - 1 p.m. Where: Sojourner Truth Ministries, 501 High Street, Williamsport

Trinity United Methodist Church, Jersey Shore

The Trinity United Methodist Church and The New Love Center Cafe will be serving Thanksgiving Dinners on Thursday available for both dine-in and take-out. Meals will also be available for those who know of someone in need to take with them. The entrance is on the Glover Street side of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Trinity UMC Details When: Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Trinity United Methodist Church. 1407 Allegheny St. Jersey Shore, PA.

Cameron Park, Sunbury

Thursday in Sunbury will feature the annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Cameron Park on 3rd and Market St in Sunbury. Turkey sandwich meals with snacks and dessert will be available with a request that social distancing guidelines are followed and masks are worn. Free blankets and non perishable food bags will also be distributed to those in need.

Cameron Park Details When: Thursday 12 p.m. Where: Cameron Park on 3rd and Market St. in Sunbury, PA.

UPC of Lewisburg

There will be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday in Lewisburg. UPC of Lewisburg is inviting anyone struggling or without anyone to spend the holiday with to join them.

The menu will include:

Turkey

Mashed potatoes

Stuffing

Corn

Rolls

Gravy

Pumpkin pie

Sweet tea

Water

UPC of Lewisburg Details When: Thursday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: UPC of Lewisburg. 2822 Buffalo Rd. Lewisburg, PA

Kennedy’s Thanksgiving Dinner, Canton

The Kennedy’s Thanksgiving Dinner in Canton, Pa. will be hosting their 6th annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Dining in or take out is available.

Kennedy's Details When: Thursday at 1 p.m. Where: New Life Church. 299 McMurray Rd. Canton, PA

Additional food bank sites will be distributing on Thanksgiving Day as follows:

Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank - Snyder County

When: Thursday 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 50 Gospel Way, Selinsgrove, Pa.

Five Barley Loaves - Snyder County

When: Thursday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Corner of Specht and Zellers St., McClure, Pa.