Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, now combined as Commonwealth University, have signed an agreement for guaranteed admission with 14 school districts in central Pennsylvania.

In addition to guaranteed admission, the agreement offers eligibility for merit-based scholarships and on-campus housing at any of the university's locations.

School districts participating in the agreement include: Athens Area, Canton Area, Coudersport Area, Galeton Area, Northeast Bradford, Northern Potter, Northern Tioga, Sayre Area, Southern Tioga, Sullivan County, Towanda Area, Troy Area, Wellsboro Area, Wyalusing Area.

The signing is the second of three planned in October. It will bring together 50 school districts from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and guarantee their graduates admission and the chance for a financially responsible degree option to prepare for in-demand careers at one of the three campuses of Commonwealth University.

The agreement guarantees admission for the graduates who enroll in a bachelor's degree program and who meet the following criteria:

Apply for admission to any location within Commonwealth University no later than Dec. 15 of the student's senior year.

Graduate from their respective school districts.

Those graduates would be eligible for four tiers of academic merit scholarships according to the following academic preparedness of the student applicant:

Tier 1 - 95% or above or 3.8 to 4.0 cumulative GPA - $28,000; $7,000 annually

Tier 2 - 90-94% or above or 3.5 to 3.79 cumulative GPA - $24,000; $6,000 annually

Tier 3 - 85-89% or above or 3.0 to 3.49 cumulative GPA - $16,000; $4,000 annually

Tier 4 - 80-84% or above or 2.5 to 2.99 cumulative GPA - $12,000; $3,000 annually

All scholarship recipients must remain enrolled full-time at Commonwealth University for a minimum of 12 credits per academic semester and maintain an overall GPA of 2.50 to remain in good academic standing and, therefore, eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship is renewable for up to four (4) academic years, or eight (8) consecutive fall and spring academic semesters, if the criteria above are met.

On-campus housing at the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, or Mansfield campuses, will be guaranteed for up to four (4) years of full-time student enrollment.

Nursing, physician assistant, and other health professions programs remain selective and have additional requirements or capacities. For these programs, it is vital that students apply as early as possible to these majors to receive early consideration for admission.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Diana Rogers-Adkinson spoke of how this will benefit both the students and employers in the region.

"This agreement will benefit the students we serve, including the portion who are first-generation students," Rogers-Adkinson said. "Now it will be even easier and more affordable for them to continue their studies at one of our Commonwealth U locations to earn their degree."

"In addition, this agreement will benefit workforce development in our region and beyond," Rogers-Adkinson said. "Keeping our best and brightest in our region will strengthen our communities for years to come."

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield are investing in the people and communities of Pennsylvania as the combined Commonwealth University.

More than 80% of CU students are enrolled in foundational, in-demand programs, such as:

Business Administration

Early Childhood Education

Special Education

Criminal Justice

Applied Computer Science

Biology

Psychology

Social Work

Media and Journalism

Exercise Science

Nursing

Health Sciences w/ pre-professional pathways

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield also continue to offer student activities, clubs, events, and campus life for an unforgettable college experience. A full complement of NCAA athletic programs at each campus leads the spirit of Huskies, Bald Eagles, and Mountaineers.

According to Tom Fletcher, Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Partnerships, "This agreement further solidifies the great working relationship we have with our local school districts. And now, with our Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, and Clearfield locations, Commonwealth University offers even more benefits for students and their families. It's a powerful combination."

Find the complete list of schools and more details online.

