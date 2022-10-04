Williamsport, Pa. — Funds from a housing program are headed to Lycoming County and now commissioners are looking for worthy projects to spend it on.
The Lycoming County Board of Commissioners is seeking projects that address affordable housing to include in its 2022 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) application to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority.
Funds can be used to rehabilitate or reuse abandoned or at-risk housing, to provide homebuyer or rental assistance, to help prevent homelessness, and to address long-term housing affordability.
In order to respond to the growing interest in the community and secure these dollars, the commissioners have developed an application process to receive formal requests from agencies interested in securing PHARE funds.
To that end, Lycoming County is soliciting projects on a competitive basis to include in its November application to the state for PHARE funds. The county anticipates requesting approximately $375,000 of funds for selected projects based on its allocation of PHARE funds.
Lycoming County has utilized PHARE funds to support a variety of affordable housing projects and initiatives throughout Lycoming County. This includes:
- Brodart Neighborhood Improvement Program (BNIP)
- City of Williamsport Rehabilitation Programs (BNIP Rental Rehab, Park Ave., Historic Properties Program)
- Grove Street Commons
- Homes-in-Need Regional Program
- Lycoming County Flood Mitigation Program
- Lycoming County Supportive Housing Program
- Memorial Homes
- Muncy Green Senior Housing Development
- Master Leasing Program
Interested parties must submit applications to the county by Oct. 14. Application materials and instructions are available on the County’s website at https://www.lyco.org/Grants.
For questions, contact Jenny Picciano, community development/lead planner for the Lycoming County Department of Planning and Community Development at 570-320-2136 or email jpicciano@lyco.org.