Downtown Bloomsburg will officially welcome the holiday season this Friday, December 3, with a lighting of the town Christmas tree, a visit from Santa, late-night shopping, holiday vendors, live music, a TubaChristmas performance, food, and more.

The Tree Lighting will take place at 5:45 p.m. in front of the New Bloomsburg Diner at Main and East Streets. Enjoy live music by the tree from 5 to 6 p.m. with the Kerry Kenny Band, and from 6 to 7 p.m. inside Fog & Flame at 34 East Main Street with the Harmony Arts Foundation.

At the Fountain, at Main and Market Streets, in front of Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s TreeFest at the Caldwell Consistory, more entertainment begins at 6:00 including performances by Danceworks by Amber and the Millville Junior-Senior High School Chorus. The evening culminates with the many musicians of TubaChristmas performing at 7 p.m.!

Downtown stores and restaurants will be open before and after the tree lighting and the entertainment. Many of them have specials inside their businesses starting at 4 p.m. Vendors around the Fountain will include Dubalicious Grille, Wagner’s Wasted Whoopies, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Billy’s Buys, and Jasmine’s Gifts.

Visit DowntownBloomsburg.org for more information.

Downtown Bloomsburg, Inc., recognized the event sponsors, including First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, the Bloomsburg Ambulance Association, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, T-Mobile, TreeFest, The Exchange for coordinating musical entertainment, and Kohls Stony Hill Tree Farm and an anonymous tree sponsor.