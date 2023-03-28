Sullivan County, Pa. — Comcast is expanding its next-generation network to more than 160 residents and businesses in Davidson Township and Shrewsbury Township, the company announced recently.

This expansion is in addition to more than 1,300 new passings, or locations in close proximity to the network, that Comcast completed in Eagles Mere and Laporte last year.

Comcast now offers to homes and businesses in these new Sullivan County locations its full suite of services, including Xfinity residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and Comcast Business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

“We are appreciative of Comcast's investment in the Sonestown and Muncy Valley vicinities of Davidson and Shrewsbury Townships,” said Sullivan County Commissioner Brian Hoffman. “Residents in these areas lost access to cable TV several years ago and Comcast's initiative to expand its services into these areas have brought both high speed Internet and TV entertainment options that have been unavailable.”

Davidson and Shrewsbury Township residents and businesses can visit Xfinity.com, call 1-800-XFINITY or visit the Xfinity Store at 1952 E. Third Street in Williamsport to see if they are eligible for service today. Experts at the Xfinity Store can help with product demonstrations, answer any questions new customers may have, and can help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business sales team.

Residential customers in these areas will be able to take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of Internet products, including supersonic WiFi technology from powerful gateways, xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity Mobile and the ultimate entertainment with Flex, a 4K platform for Internet-only customers that seamlessly delivers streaming content.

Comcast’s next-generation network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Symmetrical gig speeds to the first homes are planned for later this year.

Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful xFi Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” later this year.

Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm-ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest xFi Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Comcast also is proud to participate in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month toward their Internet and/or mobile service. Thanks to ACP, eligible Comcast customers can get home Internet through Comcast’s Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied.

Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

