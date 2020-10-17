Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Columbia and Montour County United Way will be hosting a unique, 24-hour virtual event beginning on Monday, October 19 at 6 p.m. featuring special guests and opportunities to join the doers and makers who LIVE UNITED.

Guest speakers will include Dr. Shavonne Shorter, Co-chair of Bloomsburg University's Commission on Diversity and Inclusion and assistant professor of Communication Studies, and Adrienne Mael, United Way Board Chair, President, and CEO.

The event will be available to view and participate in through the CMC United Way website.

“United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties is excited for this unique opportunity to highlight our Partner Agencies and our own programs and projects,” said President/CEO, Adrienne Mael. “We hope everyone in our local communities will tune in throughout the day to learn more about how we LIVE UNITED each and every day!”

The fun continues with more livestreams, Partner Agency highlights, and exciting giveaways throughout Tuesday, October 20. At 10 a.m., CMC United Way will go live once again to highlight one of its main goals as an organization: addressing basic and emergency needs. Highlights include COVID-19 relief efforts, Revolving Car Loans, VITA Free Tax Prep programs, and the importance and impacts of these programs. New partner agencies including AGAPE, Ronald McDonald House of Danville, and Beyond Violence women's shelter will also be featured.

Anyone who donates between 10 a.m. and noon on October 20 will be entered into a prize drawing for a $50 Sheetz gift card.

Beginning at noon, CMC United Way will discuss the Health Fit Club, which educates kids aged 6 through 12 in a fun, active environment about the importance of physical activity and good food choices. The program runs at Bloomsburg YMCA, N4Cs in Benton, and the Danville Area Community Center.

Anyone who donates between noon and 2 p.m. will be entered into a prize drawing for a 3-month gym membership to either N4Cs or Danville Area Community Center.

Beginning at 2 p.m., United in Recovery, a five-county coalition with a goal to reduce drug overdoses and facilitate recovery through education, prevention, intervention, and community building, will share personal testimonies and stories of recoveries.

Following the United in Recovery presentation, there will be a special feature streaming live from the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. At 4 p.m., the museum will provide a sneak peek at their newest exhibit. There will also be a discussion about plans for after school programming and local libraries' literacy and lifelong learning initiatives.

Anyone who donates between 4 and 6 p.m. will be entered into a prize drawing to win a family membership to the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, a $95 value which gives five people unlimited free admission for one year, five free passes to share with friends, a 10% discount on classes, camps, clubs, and gift shop items, and access to exclusive members-only events.

The Day of Giving and Celebration will conclude at 6 p.m. with a final live streamed celebration and swag giveaway, with no donations required to enter.

To make a donation, either one-time or recurring, please visit cmcuw.org/donate or text GIVE102020 to 41444 (message & data rates may apply).