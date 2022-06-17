Buckhorn, Pa. — The Columbia Colonnade is set to be auctioned off at the end of July, with the starting bid set at $3.4 million.

The property, which is listed on LoopNet, will be auctioned off July 25-27. PPL has posted a shut-off notice for the building that cites $10,973 in back payments owed. The notice, which was posted Thursday, says the owner has three days to avoid the shut-off.

Owner Cristian Foust has been mum about his future plans for the 34-acre site that was once the site of a thriving mall in the 1990s. In recent years though, most of the remaining tenants have closed or relocated — some amid complaints about Foust's management of the property.

That's left only a few anchor businesses, including Planet Fitness, Dunham's Sporting Goods, and EFO Furniture Outlet, as well as a Veterans Affairs clinic operating inside the 400,000-square-foot building.

The clinic property is owned separately, but also for sale. The clinic is in the second year of a seven-year, non-negotiable lease for the space.

Geisinger planning expansion

Last year, Foust sold more than 70 acres of property for $17 million to Geisinger Health Systems, which recently broke ground on a $180 million orthopedic center there. Geisinger also renovated and expanded an office building across the street to create a $10 million Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center and convenient care clinic.

According to the listing on LoopNet, Geisinger is "developing a $500-$600 million new hospital, orthopedic surgery center, assisted living, welcome center, and parking garage all surrounding the mall. Geisinger’s feasibility study indicates this will create substantially more traffic at the mall."

The listing also says Foust is "negotiating several outparcel ground leases, new shopping center development, and numerous new leases at the mall."

There is also the "potential for 100 unit "Class A" apartments to be built on mall site supporting up to 1,500 Geisinger employees." Constructing a building of comparable size would likely cost more than $80 million, according to LoopNet.

