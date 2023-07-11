Catawissa, Pa. — One Columbia County resident is making a name for herself in the equestrian sport world, adding Olympic and Pan-Am qualifier to her list of accomplishments in “eventing.”

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, 29-year-old Hanna Bundy has been living and training in Catawissa (and part-time in Florida) for the past five years on a farm dedicated to the sport that is also her livelihood. Bundy travels all around the country, and soon, she'll travel around the world, for her eventing career.

“Eventing” is not a well-known or well-understood sport to most living in the north central Pa. region. In different parts of the country and world, the sport is very popular.

Bundy said the sport is huge in the Bucks County area of Pennsylvania, where she competes for many of her lower-level events. Given strong results in recent competitions, Bundy has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 Pan-American games in Cleveland.

Europe is where eventing was born and thrives, Bundy said, as she looks toward an international debut. In August, she will make her way to Belgium to compete in the FEI Nations Cup as part of a Canadian national team. Bundy is one of only four Canadians named to the team this year.

Bundy's success over the next two years will determine whether or not she is named to a national team for the Pan-Ams or the Olympics. Only 65 competitors are named to an Olympic eventing team.

Bundy described the sport as “like a triathlon” broken into three stages: dressage, or judged movements in a ring; cross country, or galloping at solid objects along a course; and show jumping, where the goal is to successfully maneuver over all jumps. The goal is to get a low score with no faults added, Bundy said.

“People not in the horse world often confuse [eventing] with just show jumping, but it’s more of a complex sport than that,” Bundy said.

Bundy has been involved with equestrian sports for nearly her entire life. Both sides of her family met through their love of horses, and her cousin is also a successful competitor who appeared in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 for dressage.

“I grew up right by a riding school that I would go to every day and I kind of sat on horses before I could walk. It’s been in my blood pretty much,” Bundy said. She started with riding lessons and eventually joined a club.

Horse culture also led Bundy to her fiancé, Nick Hansen, a Catawissa native, whose family owns the farms she trains and lives on. Without support, the sport is difficult to maintain as a career. “Doing it as a career, you need sponsors and supporters to help you fund it because it's not realistic to do it on your own,” Bundy said. From the price of a jumping horse, to transportation costs and stable fees, the sport can be a significant financial strain. Bundy is actively fundraising for her next competition.

Community support is also important, Bundy added. “It feels like everyone's behind you and you really want to create a solid team of people to get you to the top of the sport so it really feels like a huge group effort.”

The Olympic team will not be named until June of next year. In the meantime, Bundy looks toward more international competitions and continued success.

“I'm very, very excited and grateful. It's been a lifelong goal of mine to have these qualifications under my belt I've been working towards this for my whole career,” she said.





Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Columbia County resident qualifies for Olympic games in equestrian sport