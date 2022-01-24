Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter welcomed new leadership in the Williamsport Bureau of Fire Monday morning at the fire station on Walnut St. in the City.

"We're bringing in a collective 60 years of experience," Slaughter said of Chief Sam Aunkst and Deputy Chief Kieth Lucas. "These men have basically held every different role in the fire department. I have full confidence in their abilities," he said.

The department also promoted Sherman Heaster to Platoon Chief of Platoon A and welcomed new hire Richonne Johnson, who will begin his training at the fire academy.

Deputy Chief Lucas comes from the position of Platoon Chief.

"I have three years left to retirement," Lucas said. He looks forward to sharing his experiences with the younger firefighters, "to get them up to speed for when they get to this position."

Chief Aungst also rises to his position from Platoon Chief.

"I'm adamant about boosting staff morale," said Aungst. He hopes to re-establish connections and build good relationships with other area fire departments, he said. Over the past few years, morale and relationships have been lagging.

"Believe it or not, I have a bit of a comedic background," Aungst said. "We've been a bit down. I want these guys to understand that we're going to have fun. We're going to relax and get back to the basics of why we're here," he said.

While Aungst is known for his humor, "when it comes time to do the job, the comedy turns off," he said.

Neither men expect to make big changes to the bureau. "You don't make change just for change," said Lucas. "We have something that's working, so we'll stick with it."

Aungst said the department will continue implementing the S.A.F.E. (Smoke Alarms for Everyone) initiative which was launched last April, ensuring all homes have functioning smoke detectors. "We'll begin going door to door again once the weather breaks," he said.