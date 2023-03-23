Wellsboro, Pa. — Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation this month at "Coffee with a Cop" in Wellsboro.
The Native Bagel, 1 Central Ave., Wellsboro, will host the conversation from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. The mission of "Coffee with a Cop" is "to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve."
Citizens will have an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the local law enforcement officers in the neighborhood.
The event is presented by Wellsboro Police Department and Troop F of the Pennsylvania State Police, which covers Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties.
For more information, contact Trooper Robert Evanchick at 717-562-1193 or visit the "Coffee with a Cop" website.