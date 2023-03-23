Coffee cup
Canva

Wellsboro, Pa. — Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation this month at "Coffee with a Cop" in Wellsboro.

The Native Bagel, 1 Central Ave., Wellsboro, will host the conversation from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. The mission of "Coffee with a Cop" is "to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve."

Citizens will have an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the local law enforcement officers in the neighborhood.

The event is presented by Wellsboro Police Department and Troop F of the Pennsylvania State Police, which covers Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties. 

For more information, contact Trooper Robert Evanchick at 717-562-1193 or visit the "Coffee with a Cop" website.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.