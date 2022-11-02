Coffee can be used to create photographic print—and now's your chance to try it for yourself!

Factory Works Photo Lab is partnering with Buzzsaw Coffee Roasters at the Pajama Factory to offer a photography learning opportunity.

The Thursday, Nov. 10 session at the Pajama Factory will begin with a sampling of Buzzsaw coffee before heading upstairs to the Photo Lab where participants will develop an original black and white darkroom print.

This 19th Century photographic process uses coffee grounds as part of a developer. Participants should bring one 8x10 photographic print, in either black and white or color.

Pre-registration is required and spots are limited. Email photolab@factoryworks.org to register. Cost is $50.

Hoyer’s Photo and Video is sponsoring the event.

If you need help obtaining a printed copy of a digital photo of yours, please see Hoyer’s Photo and Video at 45 Washington Blvd in Williamsport and tell them Factory Works Photo Lab sent you.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +3 What's up this weekend? November 4-6