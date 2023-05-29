Williamsport, Pa. — A holiday to honor and remember veterans who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces is upon us. Memorial Day is a time when families and friends gather for ceremonies and picnics, to pause and reflect.

More than one million Americans have given their lives for their country. According to PA VETConnect, a state veterans advocacy program, there are more than 700,000 veterans still living in the state.

"We have the fourth largest veteran population in the country," said Samantha Cossman, regional program outreach coordinator for Central PA's Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "There are no active duty military installments in Pa., so that's pretty remarkable," she added.

It's these local, surviving veterans the Lycoming-Clinton County Veterans Provider Coalition, a new organization that kicked off in March of this year, is focused on serving.

Cossman, who is heading the coalition, said there are numerous resources available to support veterans and the military community, including healthcare, jobs, mental health support, and secure housing. Yet many who could benefit from those services don't know they exist, she noted.

Holidays like Memorial Day help refocus awareness on the sacrifice, struggle, and heroism of military veterans. But the needs of current veterans extends well beyond days of recognition, many veterans say.

"The goals of the coalition are to raise awareness and to better understand the unmet needs of the veteran and military-affiliated community in Lycoming and Clinton counties; and then work together to try to find solutions to those gaps and bring those gaps to the awareness of those who have the power and resources to bring about solutions," Cossman said.

The kickoff meeting in March brought together nearly 40 participants representing more than 25 different agencies. From nonprofits to institutions of higher education, career planning organizations, and health systems, representatives are looking for a clearinghouse of sorts to help unify their voices and resources.

"If you were in the United States military, we want to make sure you have resources for yourselves, families, and survivors," Cossman said.

Members of eight organizations formed the core planning team, Cossman said. They included:

Lycoming County Veterans Affairs Office

Lycoming County Helping our Warriors (HOW)

Williamsport Vet Center

PA CareerLink

PA Department of Corrections, SCI Muncy

PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

PA National Guard Family Programs

Veterans Multi-Service Center

Other partners include:

American Rescue Workers

UPMC – Northcentral PA

Lycoming County United Way

STEP Office of Aging

STEP, Inc. – Transportation

Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center

Lycoming/Clinton Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities

Center for Community Resources

Penn College

River Valley Regional YMCA

Roads to Freedom Center for Independent Living

Central PA Food Bank

MilitaryShare out of VFW Post 7863

PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources

American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces

State Rep. Joe Hamm

State Rep. Jamie Flick

Congressman Thompson representative

Congressman Meuser representative

A coalition SWAT analysis — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats— an assessment that is planned for the next meeting on June 9, will determined what is, and what is not available to veterans and their families in northcentral Pa.

They've so far identified a variety of needs, Cossman said.

Quick references for Northcentral PA Veterans The Lycoming County Veterans Affairs Office, 48 West Third Street in Williamsport, can be reached at 570-327-2365. Accredited Veterans Service Officers can help veterans or their beneficiaries file for federal, state, or local veteran benefits, and connect to other resources and programs. Veterans in crisis or those concerned about them can dial 988, press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. Or text 838255, or chat confidentially online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

"Transportation is always an issue," she explained.

She listed mental health awareness, substance abuse, suicide awareness, housing insecurity, and financial stability as other issues widely faced by local veterans.

"We hope to find more streams of funding to address these needs," Cossman added.

Vietnam veteran John Shireman of Jersey Shore agrees that more awareness is necessary. He's been on a mission to spread awareness specifically about the health effects of Agent Orange and other toxins war veterans have encountered while serving.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Air Force sprayed tactical herbicides to destroy vegetation. From 1962-1971, Operation Ranch Hand in South Vietnam sprayed around 20 million gallons of Agents Green, Pink, Purple, Blue, White, Orange, Orange II, Orange III, and Super Orange.

These agents are linked to a host of medical conditions, from a variety of cancers to hypertension, Parkinson's disease, Type 2 Diabetes, and many more.

The PACT Act of 2022

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 was developed to help veterans in the areas of care for military exposures, presumptions, and research. Veterans benefits covering presumptive conditions, chronic diseases that present within one year of active-duty release are available through the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Shireman, who served in Vietnam from May 1969 to May 1970, asserts that not enough veterans who suffer from chronic health ailments know to associate them with the potential exposure to Agent Orange and other chemicals.

Addiction struggles in veterans

"It’s challenging for families to watch a loved one become consumed by addiction," said Veronica Raussin, Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org. In Pennsylvania, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness, she said.

Substance use disorders significantly increase suicide among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors also are common among veterans ages 18 to 49.

“Early intervention is key, but it is also critical for families to know where to look for help and how to access support for veterans,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.

It's a myriad of support — found throughout the county and state — that will help veterans, their families, and survivors succeed. The Lycoming-Clinton County Veterans Provider Coalition and other similar coalitions forming in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, and Montour counties, hope harness that support.

The next meeting of the Lycoming-Clinton County Veterans Provider Coalition is scheduled for June 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center room 215.

The next meeting of the Lycoming-Clinton County Veterans Provider Coalition is scheduled for June 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center room 215.