Clinton County, Pa. – Residents in certain areas of Clinton County are advised to be aware of low water pressure due to a water main breakage which occurred early this morning.

The affected areas include: City of Lock Haven, Woodward Township, Castanea Township, Flemington borough, Mill Hall borough, Lamar Township and Bald Eagle Township.

It is unknown when the issue will be resolved. The City of Lock Haven Department of Emergency Services will provide updates to residents as the situation progresses.