Lock Haven, Pa. — The Clinton County Visitors Bureau is creating a puzzle series featuring local landmarks, and the first puzzle will showcase one of the area’s most famous and most visited site: Hyner View.

A photo contest is underway to select the picture that will serve as the face of the puzzle. People are invited to submit high-quality, high-resolution photographs of Hyner View to the visitors bureau for consideration. The deadline to submit photos is July 24 at midnight.

“A Clinton County Landmarks Puzzle Series is an idea we’ve wanted to get off the ground for some time,” says Julie Brennan, Clinton County economic partnership tourism director. “The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has a popular puzzle series featuring their covered bridges, and they’ve been very helpful in sharing information. We’re excited to put our own spin on it and show off some of our amazing landmarks, and there’s no better place to start than with Hyner View.“

The pandemic caused a delay, but organizers were able to finalize an agreement with the puzzle manufacturer just this week.

“We have a tight timeline, but our goal is to have the puzzle ready for the Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival weekend in mid-October, since Hyner View is a popular spot during our fall foliage weekend,” Brennan said.

Thousands of people snap pictures at Hyner View State Park, so the visitors bureau is hoping to get a lot of photo entries to consider, Brennan noted. A panel of judges will review the photos and select the one that will appear on the puzzle. All of the photo submissions will be added to the bureau’s collection of photos and could potentially appear in other advertising and printed material.

To submit photos to the “Show Us Your Hyner” contest: email photos of Hyner View to tourismdirector@clintoncountyinfo.com. Entries must include the photographer’s name, address, telephone number, and email address.

Photos must be high-resolution (300dpi is recommended for best image on the 18” x 24” puzzle). People may submit up to four photographs (photos from any season are encouraged), and entries are welcome from everyone. There is no cost to submit photos. All photographs must be owned by the person submitting them.

By submitting, people are giving the Clinton County Visitors Bureau permission to use their photo as the 2022 puzzle and in future marketing efforts. The panel of judges will take into consideration superior photo quality and composition. One entrant will be chosen to have their photo featured as the picture on the inaugural puzzle for the Clinton County Landmarks Puzzle Series.

In addition, the winning photographer will have their name and a short biography published on the puzzle box, and will also receive a complimentary puzzle. Full photo contest rules and guidelines are available on the bureau website by visiting www.ClintonCountyInfo.com and clicking on the Visitors Bureau tab, and on the Visitor Bureau’s Explore Clinton County, PA Facebook page. Questions about the photo contest can also be directed to Brennan at 570-748-5782.

The visitors bureau is taking pre-orders for the limited-edition puzzle. The 550-piece puzzle will cost $18, tax included. People interested in pre-ordering a puzzle can contact the visitors bureau at 570-748-5782 or email tourism@clintoncountyinfo.com. An order form is also available on the visitors bureau website and on the Explore Clinton County, PA Facebook page.

Information needed includes name, contact information, and the number of puzzles requested. No payment will be taken at the time of pre-order; when the finished puzzles arrive (likely in early October), those on the pre-order list will be contacted directly to arrange pick-up or shipping plans.

Any remaining puzzles not reserved for pre-orders will be made available to the general public to purchase at the Visitors Bureau at the Clinton County Economic Partnership, 212 North Jay Street, Lock Haven. “We encourage people to pre-order,” says Brennan. “There will only be one printing of the puzzle, so think about Christmas gifts, a keepsake, a puzzle for at camp — there are so many possibilities, so place an order now so you don’t miss out on the first of this exciting new puzzle series!”

