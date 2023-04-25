PSPTrooper_2022

PA State Troopers provide primary police coverage in over 1,200 municipalities on a permanent basis, accounting for over 60% of the Commonwealth’s municipalities.

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Lock Haven native has been promoted to lieutenant at the Pennsylvania State Police.

Christine Fye, who recently served as the criminal Investigation supervisor at Troop F in Montoursville, is now assigned to the Equality and Inclusion Office in Harrisburg, announced State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris.

Fye enlisted in the state police in 2010. After graduating from the academy, she was assigned to the patrol unit in Troop F at Montoursville. Following patrol, she served in both the full-time forensic services unit and criminal investigation unit in Montoursville.

Fye when then promoted to corporal and served as both a patrol unit supervisor and criminal investigation unit supervisor in Troop F in Mansfield. As a sergeant, she transferred to Troop C in Punxsutawney before returning to Troop F in Montoursville, where she served as a station commander, staff services unit supervisor, and criminal investigation supervisor.

Lt. Fye graduated from Lock Haven University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, minoring in psychology. She also served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for 12 years and attained the rank of staff sergeant.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.