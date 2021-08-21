Wellsboro, Pa. - The Civilian Conservation Corps was responsible for the construction of 121 state parks around Pa.

This Sun., Aug. 22, individuals will have the chance to discover the fascinating history behind one of the most intensive infrastructure projects in American history.

Join the CCC History Walk at Colton Point State Park at 927 Colton Rd., Wellsboro, Pa., and follow in the footsteps of the local “CCC boys” to learn about the Civilian Conservation Corps, the men who served in the program, and the legacy they left behind.

Meet at 10 a.m. at the park’s trailhead parking lot. Environmental Education Specialist Robert Edkin will share Civilian Conservation Corps-era photos and then lead participants on a half mile walk on flat and easy terrain to see what the CCC created in the park.

During the walk, he will tell stories originally told by local CCC participants.

To get to the trailhead parking lot, turn off Route 6 onto Colton Rd. at the Burnin' Barrel Restaurant/Bar and Ansonia Valley Inn. Go past the first parking area on the right. which is across from the first overlook on Colton Road. Take a left into the main day use area.

Trailhead parking is almost immediately on the right. A sandwich board sign on Colton Road will direct those attending to the day use area parking lot.

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the Civilian Conservation Corps, a federally funded public work relief program. It put unemployed young men to work during the Great Depression.

About 600,000 World War I veterans and 2.6 million unmarried men, ages 17 to 28 who could not find jobs, enlisted in the CCC.

They were given a place to sleep, food to eat, clothes to wear and were paid $1 a day in return for the work they did. The projects they completed had environmental benefits.

Called "dollar-a-day boys", they logged trees and planted new ones, built walks and dams and a network of public roadways and upgraded or built hundreds of state parks across the country, including Leonard Harrison and Colton Point state parks, near Wellsboro.

The program ended in 1942.

For more information about the free, in-person “CCC History Walk” or other programs offered at the park, call 570-724-3061, or email Bob Edkin at redkin@pa.gov.