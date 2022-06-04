Troy, Pa. — A specialist in Civil War fashion will be presenting at the Bradford County Library at the end of June.

Carol Wooley will present at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, focusing her talk on women's fashions of the mid-nineteenth century, and the role men played in shaping women’s fashions.

A Chicago native, Wooley holds degrees in history, Library Science, English, and reading. She has taught all grades, from kindergarten through college. Along with her husband and son, Carol is an avid Civil War reenactor.

She has presented many programs at schools, libraries, churches, and civic groups, and has often participated at Farm Days and Heritage Days.

This program is free and open to the public. Contact the Library at 570-297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for more information.

The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one mile west from the town of Burlington.

