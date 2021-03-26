Williamsport, Pa. – The City of Williamsport will be hosting the annual Christy Haberstroh Easter egg hunt this Saturday, March 27th at Brandon Park.

Children of ages up to 10 are invited to participate.

There will be an appearance from the Easter bunny and photo opportunities. The Easter Egg hunt begins at 2 and you are asked to bring and wear a mask for you and your child. Additionally, you are asked to bring your own basket or bag.

To ensure fairness the Easter egg hunt will be broken up into five divisions. The divisions will be as follows: 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10.