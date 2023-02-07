Williamsport, Pa. — Leaders across Pennsylvania will be gathering in Williamsport on Feb. 18 to honor of Black History Month and empower students with opportunities.

The Community Arts Center will be the venue for A Night of Empowerment: Conversations with Black Professionals on the evening of Feb. 18.

There will be a red carpet arrival with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to attend, but attendees must obtain a ticket in advance. Tickets are available on the Community Arts Center website. The below QR code will also open the ticket page.

A networking event for high school and college students and their families will be held from 5 to 6:15 p.m. There, students can meet with industry partners and panelists before the main event. A student ID is required for this part of the evening. Refreshments will be provided.

A panel discussion will take place with Black leaders in Pennsylvania from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This part is open to everyone, with no student ID required.

Special guests of the Night of Empowerment include: Lt. Colonel Kristal Turner-Childs, retired Deputy Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police; Special Agent Alton Richards from the FBI; Melonie Jackson, Vice President of Human Relations, UPMC N.Y., Northwest Pa., and Northcentral Pa.; Regina Hairston, President and CEO of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pa., N.J., and Del.; Dr. PageCarol Woods, Assistant Dean for Student Success at Lycoming College; and Jovan Goldstein, Managing Partner of JTGoldstein Accountants and Business Partners and Chairman of the Board of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pa., N.J., and Del.

This event is sponsored by UPMC, Penn College, Lycoming College, and the City of Williamsport.

