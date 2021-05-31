Sunbury, Pa. – Across the United States, the month of June is known as "Pride Month," a time to celebrate and affirm the LGBTQ+ community.

This year, the City of Sunbury will officially recognize June as Pride Month by virtue of a city-wide proclamation.

The proclamation was issued by Kurt Karlovich, Mayor of the City of Sunbury, on May 24 is a demonstration of support and recognition of the LGBTQ+ community. The purpose of a proclamation is "to honor, celebrate or create awareness of an organization, event or significant issue that contributes to the betterment of our community," according to the City's definition.

Pride Month began as a way to honor the Stonewall Riots which took place in June of 1969. Police Officers violently raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Greenwich Village, prompting members of the LGBTQ+ community to fight back in defense against police violence and brutality.

Only three presidents have officially recognized June as Pride month: Bill Clinton and Barack Obama recognized Pride month with official proclamations; and most recently, Donald Trump recognized pride month with a tweet.

The City of Sunbury's official proclamation marks a significant and symbolic moment for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the local area.