Williamsport, Pa. — Plans to rehabilitate or replace a series of wells on the floodwall are continuing, with a search on for contractors willing to take on the project, according to city officials.

Williamsport City Council gave updates on the ongoing work to the levee system at its March 16 meeting, which included information on the 60 relief wells along the levee that need to be rehabilitated or replaced. Relief wells are used to control excess water and relieve pressure at the base of a levee during a flood event.

There has been difficulty finding qualified contractors because of issued relating to the pandemic, explained Shannon Rossman, Lycoming County planning director. There are also questions about which drilling methods can be used under high-pressure water, she added.

The county will be accepting bids for the well projects beginning April 28.

“We do have more interested parties than we've had in the past,” she noted.

The county is also working with South Williamsport and exploring other funding avenues for a variety of different levee projects. It currently has a $1 million grant and is seeking an additional $750,000.

“We’re always looking for additional funding to check off some boxes for these projects,” Rossman said.

The project will be ongoing throughout the next year. Rossman said some wells will have to be addressed during dry points. The hope is to have all identified relief wells rehabilitated or drilled by the end of 2024. Further direction from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address levee deficiencies on Dewey Avenue could take upwards of two years.

“That will be very technical design work," Rossman said. "That will be quite the project."

According to Rossman, elected officials have been asking what future plans for the levee may look like and a scope of work assessment is forthcoming. Right now, information is being gathered to decide where resources should be allocated and what projects require funding on a regular basis.

“Not just fixing what we've identified, but what needs fixed on an ongoing basis,” Rossman said.

Rossman said a cost analysis is in the works and once a scope of work assessment by the Army Corps of Engineers is complete, it will be shared with Williamsport, South Williamsport, and Loyalsock Township.

Councilmember Vince Pulizzi questioned how not having the levee fixed impacts the entire county.

“Are we also considering financial impact to other areas of the county?” Pulizzi asked.

The thought, Rossman said, is for other towns to see how a countywide strategy makes better sense. The goal is to accumulate funding to help mitigate future flooding, but matching funds will be needed, she added.

“Sometimes we don't have that money available,” Rossman said. “It has been discussed. I'm not the one who's going to make that decision.”

Using the Sunbury mitigation strategy as a model, Rossman said they are looking at hazard mitigation and reduction.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thurs., March 30, Third floor of 144 West Third St.

