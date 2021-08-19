Williamsport, Pa. - The City Alliance Church congregation seems to be growing. The church has said they will expand to two gatherings beginning on Sept. 12.

Gathering times will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. "in order to better accommodate the growing congregation and equip the church to bless the city more faithfully," according to a release by the church.

According to them, both gatherings will be contemporary and offer kids' ministry for those age six months through third grade.

City Alliance is excited for this new season and hopes it opens the door for countless of new encounters to the transforming news of Jesus.

“At City Alliance, you are family as soon as you walk through the door! We want to help you on your spiritual journey! Come to one of our two gatherings starting on September 12 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.! At City Alliance you'll hear a message of hope, purpose and truth! We can't wait to see you there!" commented Nithin Thompson, Lead Pastor.

City Alliance Church is located on the corner of West 4th St. and Elmira St. For more information.