Williamsport, Pa. – City Alliance Church of downtown Williamsport will be celebrating its 10th anniversary through celebrations this September.

Since its start in 2012, City Alliance has grown with the purpose to transform Williamsport for the glory of God and the good of the city.

City Alliance will kick off a month of celebration with a Night of Worship on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. This event will be held at the church and is open to the community.

The church will also have celebration events during the UPMC Block Party on Friday, Sept. 23 from 5 - 9 p.m. on the corner of W. 4th St. and Elmira St. The community is welcome to join for music,games and crafts for the little ones.

Celebrations will conclude with a Celebration Service at the church on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

City Alliance Church began when founding pastor Spencer Sweeting, along with his wife Beth, started a small group of a dozen families with a heart to not just preach and teach the Bible, but live it out intentionally in the community to make the city better.

A few years ago, City Alliance emerged with the historic congregation of 1st Baptist Church, becoming an established church in the city, for the city. Many of the founding families still attend and are active at City Alliance.

The current pastor, Nithin Thompson, says, "We stand on the shoulders of giants. Both of those from 1st Baptist and the founding families that helped us become the church we are today! I'm excited about the future we have to help bless the City of Williamsport and beyond!"

With a heart for helping the city flourish, City Alliance continues to grow and serve Williamsport through several partnerships with local organizations, including Manna House, Thrive International Programs, Dwell Orphan Care, Family Promise and more.

City Alliance Church is located on the corner of W 4th St and Elmira St.

For more information, visit the City Alliance website.

