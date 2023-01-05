Selinsgrove, Pa. — A six-week training course offers citizens a look inside law enforcement, with hands-on instruction in police procedure and criminal investigations.

The Citizen's Police Academy is designed to expose selected citizens to training officers receive and general law enforcement concepts and responsibilities. It's a forum for understanding and communication between citizens and police officers.

Individuals selected to participate will gain a greater understanding of police practices and a deeper sense of law enforcement agency duties. Participants have the opportunity to influence the two-way conversation necessary to reveal areas of improvement in the partnership between police forces and the general public.

What will I learn?

During the six Tuesday evening sessions, participants receive instruction and have hands-on learning of multiple police procedures, techniques, and learn about specific topics. These topics are use of force, crash reconstruction, forensics, criminal investigation, DUI enforcement, and more which will be taught by members of the Pennsylvania State Police, local departments, FBI, and the Snyder County District Attorney’s office.

When and where?

Sessions will be Tuesday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m. starting March 28 and ending May 2. Sessions will take place at the DH&L Fire Company building located at 713 Bridge Street, Selinsgrove. Participants must be able to attend at least five of the six sessions in order to graduate.

How do I get involved?

Participants must be 18 years of age or older, and possess no criminal history. Register by submitting your application. It must be postmarked no later than March 20. Class size will be limited to 25 participants who are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the application is received, the Pennsylvania State Police conducts a brief criminal background investigation. There is no cost to attend this program.

Applications are available at the Pennsylvania State Police station in Milton, by calling 717-461-5051, or emailing andrjacobs@pa.gov and requesting one.

Questions?

If you have any questions, contact Trooper Andrea Jacobs at PSP Milton, 717-461-5051 or andrjacobs@pa.gov.

