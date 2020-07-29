Williamsport, Pa. -- Monday marked the 30-year anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law July 26, 1990 by George H.W Bush.

At the signing ceremony, President Bush said the A.D.A signals the "end to the unjustified segregation and exclusion of persons with disabilities from the mainstream of American life."

The ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in places of public accommodation, in places of recreation, and in employment. The Act gives the Justice Department power to litigate and investigate complaints of discrimination and enables the Government to conduct compliance reviews.

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary, the Center for Independent Living in Williamsport held a 'CIL-ebration' Picnic. Despite Monday's record-setting heat, more than 70 people attended the picnic.

"Since the signing of the ADA 30 years ago, the law has helped many people get jobs, move around in our communities, go to stores and use services, communicate, and participate in community life. On this 30th Anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we honor and thank those who came before us in the fight for disability rights," said Misty Dion, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Independent Living (CIL). "However, we also recognize, too many people with disabilities still live behind the walls of institutions."

Thirty years after the passage of the ADA, there is still more to be done to ensure equal accessibility and equitable services for all individuals with disabilities.

"The passage of the ADA was just the start of equality and inclusion. Like any law, it needs to be enforced. It’s great to see it on paper, that a person with a disability is assured the same access as able bodied people. The unfortunate reality is that 30 years later, access is not available for all," said Karen Koch, a Disability Rights Advocate at CIL.

Koch's statement is backed by action with a recent lawsuit filed against the city of Williamsport for violating the ADA by not providing unencumbered access to, and within, City Hall.

However, steps towards inclusivity and progress continue to be made. According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has taken a leading role to ensure individuals with disabilities can exercise their right to vote in person at polling places in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

"We remain committed to eliminating segregation and exclusion of persons with disabilities from the mainstream of American life," said U.S. Attorney Freed. "This Office will continue to investigate and enforce the ADA to ensure that those with disabilities are free from barriers to vote, to attend school, to visit a place of public accommodation, and to participate in the democratic process at state and local government buildings.”

As people continue to advocate for equal access and enforce the ADA, the recognition of the ADA's 30-year anniversary was a helpful reminder of the steps towards inclusivity and awareness of people with disabilities in the U.S. since 1990.

"People with disabilities have been locked in, locked out, and locked up while advocating for rights that were given to them in 1990!" said Koch. "The recognition of this Civil Rights milestone gives many in the disability community a sense of security. That their rights, wants, and needs are equally valued."

Looking to the future, it's clear there is more that can--and will--be done in the push for access and equality.

"It’s time we push forward the calls for disability justice and embrace a more inclusive, more intersectional vision of our integration," said Dion.